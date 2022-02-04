Mackay Shields LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,684 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $10,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 59.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

In related news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total value of $66,905.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total value of $157,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $73.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a 12-month low of $56.69 and a 12-month high of $69.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $66.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. Southern’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.29%.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

