Mackay Shields LLC Has $8.24 Million Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Vertical Research lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $335.00 to $399.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $416.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $412.18.

In other Northrop Grumman news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total transaction of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NOC opened at $373.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.23. The company has a market capitalization of $58.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $288.08 and a 1 year high of $408.97.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $6.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.04. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 19.64%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 14.40%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

