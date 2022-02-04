Mackay Shields LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,520 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $7,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,772,616,000 after acquiring an additional 105,582 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $828,729,000 after acquiring an additional 42,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of KLA by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,620,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.6% during the third quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 1,325,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $443,429,000 after acquiring an additional 69,873 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KLAC opened at $373.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.41. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $273.24 and a fifty-two week high of $457.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $408.27 and its 200 day moving average is $371.94. The stock has a market cap of $56.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.23.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. KLA had a net margin of 36.57% and a return on equity of 79.07%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 21.62%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KLA from $431.00 to $400.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price (up previously from $400.00) on shares of KLA in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of KLA from $393.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $480.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $453.00.

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

