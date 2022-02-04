Mackay Shields LLC Sells 1,272 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $9,106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 20,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.69.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $241.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.36 and a 12-month high of $249.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $240.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.20.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total transaction of $4,533,252.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay L. Henderson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

