MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Sells $18,447.00 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.49, for a total transaction of $18,447.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTSI opened at $58.08 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.68 and a twelve month high of $80.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.05 and its 200 day moving average is $67.64. The company has a current ratio of 6.91, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 22.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 2.05.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 30.06% and a return on equity of 26.84%. The company had revenue of $159.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. MACOM Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.71.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MTSI. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in MACOM Technology Solutions by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,507,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,871,000 after purchasing an additional 133,051 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 215,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,796,000 after purchasing an additional 27,996 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $326,000. Institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

