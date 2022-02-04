Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 12,437 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 237,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,437 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 52.7% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 585 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

BATS IEFA opened at $71.73 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $73.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.26.

