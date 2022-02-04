Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 31.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 55,916 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Enphase Energy worth $18,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 25,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after acquiring an additional 11,702 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 250.5% in the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ENPH opened at $132.91 on Friday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.57 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $175.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENPH. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TheStreet downgraded Enphase Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Enphase Energy from $255.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

In other Enphase Energy news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total transaction of $5,087,944.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

