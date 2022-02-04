Macquarie Group Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,686 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.08% of Generac worth $21,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,577,000 after purchasing an additional 22,529 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 83,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $74,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Generac from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of Generac from $515.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Generac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $461.00.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $275.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $333.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $399.95. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $251.74 and a 1 year high of $524.31. The company has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a PE ratio of 33.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $942.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $961.13 million. Generac had a return on equity of 37.32% and a net margin of 15.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Generac news, CFO York A. Ragen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.63, for a total transaction of $4,426,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 49,894 shares of company stock worth $16,396,859. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

Featured Article: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.