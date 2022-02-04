Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 7,502 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 104,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,502 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Sun Communities worth $19,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUI. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Sun Communities during the third quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Sun Communities by 1,126.7% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 219.4% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 49.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SUI opened at $192.74 on Friday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.76, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $214.43.

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

