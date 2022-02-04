MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Shares Gap Up to $11.00

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.00, but opened at $11.42. MacroGenics shares last traded at $11.41, with a volume of 1,013 shares traded.

MGNX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on MacroGenics from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on MacroGenics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.67.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $697.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 2.13.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $15.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.56 million. MacroGenics had a negative net margin of 126.03% and a negative return on equity of 46.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.50 per share, with a total value of $3,700,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of MacroGenics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of MacroGenics by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 418,391 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 640.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,386 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after acquiring an additional 150,850 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in MacroGenics by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 29,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,582 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing antibody-based therapeutics designed to modulate the human immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its product pipeline includes Margetuximab, Flotetuzumab, Retifanlimab, Enoblituzumab, Tebotelimab, MGC018, MGD019, IMGC936, and MGD014 for infectious diseases.

