Madison Asset Management LLC Buys 26,406 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) by 157.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,406 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $4,554,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence First Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% during the third quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 99,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 25.7% during the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 183,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,419,000 after purchasing an additional 37,557 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,125,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,786,000 after purchasing an additional 169,821 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 855,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $91,517,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at $36,000.

Get Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VCLT stock opened at $99.39 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $98.37 and a 52 week high of $109.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.286 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.