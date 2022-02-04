Madison Asset Management LLC Invests $5.59 Million in Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO)

Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ:GOGO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 323,131 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,590,000. Madison Asset Management LLC owned about 0.29% of Gogo as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Gogo in the second quarter valued at about $1,139,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 82.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 61,164 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 94,980.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,733,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,679 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 8.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,985,000 after purchasing an additional 77,889 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Gogo by 67,325.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gogo alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Gogo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gogo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

GOGO opened at $12.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.75 and a beta of 1.07. Gogo Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.18 and a 1-year high of $19.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60.

Gogo (NASDAQ:GOGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $87.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.25 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Gogo Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gogo Company Profile

Gogo, Inc engages in the provision of broadband connectivity services for the business aviation market. It offers a broad suite of integrated equipment, network, and Internet connectivity products and services as well as global support capabilities. It also includes customizable suite of smart cabin systems for highly integrated connectivity, in-flight entertainment, and voice solutions.

Featured Article: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Gogo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gogo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.