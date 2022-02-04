Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 12,926 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,118 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of AXIS Capital worth $5,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 29.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,683 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 1,488.4% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC bought a new stake in shares of AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 8.1% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,130 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 11.1% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 6,714 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. 90.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXS. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of AXIS Capital in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.80.

AXS opened at $56.63 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $51.67. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $44.49 and a 12-month high of $58.61.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.62. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $947.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 29th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 24.35%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

See Also: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.