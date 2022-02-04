Madison Asset Management LLC Purchases 401 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diageo by 586.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,642,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 665,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,524,000 after acquiring an additional 13,436 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 19,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on DEO. Investec raised Diageo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($41.68) to GBX 3,200 ($43.02) in a research note on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale raised Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $948.12.

Diageo stock opened at $205.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Diageo plc has a one year low of $156.66 and a one year high of $223.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.67 and a 200 day moving average of $201.53.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.5714 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.