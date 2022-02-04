Madison Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Madison Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $4,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,799,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,097,000 after purchasing an additional 165,451 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.5% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,031,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,416,000 after purchasing an additional 25,357 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 966,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,928,000 after purchasing an additional 86,208 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 9.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 791,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,466,000 after purchasing an additional 67,742 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 740,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,603,000 after purchasing an additional 19,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toyota Motor stock opened at $199.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.89. Toyota Motor Co. has a one year low of $145.55 and a one year high of $213.74.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.49. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The business had revenue of $68.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.07 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Toyota Motor Co. will post 18.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.863 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Toyota Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

TM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised shares of Toyota Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

