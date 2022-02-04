Madison Square Garden Entertainment (MSGE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th. Analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.55) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $294.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.17 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 16.37% and a negative net margin of 88.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.04) EPS. On average, analysts expect Madison Square Garden Entertainment to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MSGE opened at $68.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.10. Madison Square Garden Entertainment has a 12 month low of $60.26 and a 12 month high of $121.42.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $105.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 54.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,323 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the third quarter worth $417,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 38.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 168,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 46,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

