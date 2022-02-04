Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.27 EPS

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.27), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.61 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.68) earnings per share.

MSGS opened at $164.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,491.59 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $168.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 73.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.20.

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

