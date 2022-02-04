Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading 6.4% Higher

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) traded up 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.72 and last traded at $12.72. 10,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,343,052 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.95.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MGNI shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Magnite from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their price target on Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 644.82 and a beta of 2.28.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.41%. The company had revenue of $131.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC grew its position in Magnite by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 65,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its position in Magnite by 74.9% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 31,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 13,653 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Magnite by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 133,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,679 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Magnite by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Magnite during the 4th quarter worth approximately $330,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

