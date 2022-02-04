Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $23.10

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.10 and last traded at $22.36, with a volume of 2847 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $22.60.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.30.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.35 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 35.78% and a net margin of 33.08%. The company’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,591,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,580,000 after acquiring an additional 84,812 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,037,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,034,000 after purchasing an additional 639,753 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,221,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,397,000 after purchasing an additional 815,539 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,823,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,168,000 after purchasing an additional 50,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,245,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,475 shares during the last quarter.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.