Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) PT Lowered to $165.00

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) had its target price reduced by Rosenblatt Securities from $195.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 30.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MANH. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.67.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $126.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.37 and a beta of 1.99. Manhattan Associates has a twelve month low of $110.11 and a twelve month high of $188.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.65 and a 200-day moving average of $156.33.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.85 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 51.3% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,273 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,655 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 52.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 22,053 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

