Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MANITEX INTERNATIONAL INC is a leading provider of engineered lifting solutions including boom trucks, cranes, rough terrain forklifts, and special mission oriented vehicles. Through their subsidiaries, they manufacture and market a comprehensive line of boom trucks and sign cranes. Their boom trucks and crane products are primarily used in industrial projects, energy exploration and infrastructure development, including roads, bridges, and commercial construction. The Manitex Liftking subsidiary, which includes the Noble forklift product line, manufactures and sells a complete line of rough terrain forklifts and special mission oriented vehicles, as well as other specialized carriers, heavy material handling transporters and steel mill equipment. “

Shares of MNTX stock opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Manitex International has a 1 year low of $5.58 and a 1 year high of $9.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.93, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $50.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.80 million. Manitex International had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Manitex International will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MNTX. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,204,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,781,000 after acquiring an additional 63,894 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 355,062 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 29,700 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 138,390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 29,124 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Manitex International by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 994,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after acquiring an additional 16,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Manitex International in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. 47.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Manitex International Company Profile

Manitex International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered lifting solutions. It operates through the following operating units: Manitex, Badger, PM Group, Valla, and C&M. The firm products include cranes and machinery. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Bridgeview, IL.

