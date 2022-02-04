Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.74 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.74, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $35.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.79 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 0.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $76.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a 200 day moving average of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.96. Marathon Petroleum has a 12-month low of $46.59 and a 12-month high of $78.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 16.56%.

MPC has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $78.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.92.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.30 per share, for a total transaction of $64,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marathon Petroleum stock. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,295 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.