Margaret Cotter Sells 2,750 Shares of Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.38, for a total transaction of $12,045.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Margaret Cotter sold 2,750 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.49, for a total transaction of $12,347.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $4.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $92.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Reading International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $31.80 million during the quarter. Reading International had a net margin of 13.61% and a negative return on equity of 57.09%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its holdings in Reading International by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 885,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,611,000 after buying an additional 466,500 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 76.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 7,783 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Reading International by 11.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 196,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after buying an additional 20,700 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 30.7% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 41,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Reading International by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 6,819 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc is an entertainment and real estate company, which engages in the development, ownership, and operation of multiplex cinemas and retail and commercial real estate in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through the Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate segments.

