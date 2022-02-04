Marion Mccourt Sells 1,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, December 13th, Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total value of $639,130.00.
Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $620.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $627.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.95.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
