Marion Mccourt Sells 1,000 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total value of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Marion Mccourt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Monday, December 13th, Marion Mccourt sold 344 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $653.12, for a total value of $224,673.28.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $639.13, for a total value of $639,130.00.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN opened at $620.69 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $627.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $620.90. The firm has a market cap of $66.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.18. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $686.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 67.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 427.3% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 58 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on REGN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $780.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $675.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $824.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.95.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Read More: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.