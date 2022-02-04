MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry purchased 10,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.72 per share, for a total transaction of $62,565.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKTW. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MarketWise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,021,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $312,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,520,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,478,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of MarketWise during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $414,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKTW stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,225. MarketWise has a 1-year low of $4.84 and a 1-year high of $16.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.92.

