Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Shares of Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) rose 4.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.80 and last traded at $17.75. Approximately 15,212 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 345,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.96.

MRTN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 1st. Stephens upped their price objective on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.20.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 8.77%. Marten Transport’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. Marten Transport’s payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total transaction of $80,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 83,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marten Transport by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marten Transport by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 64,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 68.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

