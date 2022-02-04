Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 535,300 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the December 31st total of 666,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 366,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $372.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $415.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials has a one year low of $292.91 and a one year high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

MLM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.60.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $265,695,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,342,622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,913,012,000 after buying an additional 590,221 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 154.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 876,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,223,000 after buying an additional 531,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 447,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $152,977,000 after buying an additional 178,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

