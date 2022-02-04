Martingale Asset Management L P Increases Position in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Martingale Asset Management L P raised its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,290 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.16% of Piper Sandler Companies worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PIPR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,417,000 after acquiring an additional 40,063 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 320,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,576,000 after buying an additional 25,545 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,387,000 after buying an additional 15,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Piper Sandler Companies by 98.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 142,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,252,000 after buying an additional 70,620 shares during the period. 64.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PIPR opened at $148.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.38. Piper Sandler Companies has a 52-week low of $96.52 and a 52-week high of $193.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $168.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.03.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $183.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

