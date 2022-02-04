Martingale Asset Management L P Lowers Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,648 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.45% of Grocery Outlet worth $9,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the second quarter valued at about $144,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $213,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GO opened at $25.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of -0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.99. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.01 and a 12-month high of $43.61.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $768.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $781.21 million. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GO. Bank of America downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grocery Outlet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

