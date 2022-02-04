Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 18,615 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 399.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,615 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $6,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 761.5% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% during the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in salesforce.com during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 154 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $41,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 157,521 shares of company stock valued at $40,888,209. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $370.00 price target on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays set a $348.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.05.

NYSE:CRM opened at $212.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $244.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $262.64. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The firm has a market cap of $209.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 1.07.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

