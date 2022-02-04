Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 45,400 Shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL)

Martingale Asset Management L P cut its stake in shares of TFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TFSL) by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,708 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 45,400 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.06% of TFS Financial worth $3,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TFS Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of TFS Financial by 90.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFS Financial by 28.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of TFS Financial by 5.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,922 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in TFS Financial by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 5,562 shares during the last quarter. 8.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ashley H. Williams sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $50,624.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TFS Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ TFSL opened at $17.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. TFS Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $16.77 and a 52-week high of $22.54. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 65.46 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

TFS Financial (NASDAQ:TFSL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06. TFS Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 4.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TFS Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $0.282 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%. TFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 434.63%.

TFS Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail consumer banking services. It offers mortgage lending, deposit gathering, and other insignificant financial services. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

