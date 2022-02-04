Maryland Capital Management Raises Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Management’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIME. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Mimecast by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mimecast alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MIME shares. Barclays lowered shares of Mimecast from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Mimecast in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mimecast from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In related news, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of Mimecast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $2,934,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 8.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $79.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Mimecast Limited has a 1 year low of $38.84 and a 1 year high of $85.48.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.18. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

Further Reading: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME).

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.