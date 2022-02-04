Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Masonite International Corp. is a designer and manufacturer of interior and exterior doors. It offers residential molded, flush, stile and rail, louvre and specially-ordered commercial and architectural doors and exterior residential steel, fiberglass, wood doors and entry systems. The company’s portfolio of brands consist of Masonite(R), Marshfield(R), Premdor(R), Mohawk(R), Megantic(R), Algoma(R), Baillargeon(R), Birchwood Best(R) and Lemieux(R). It markets and sells product to remodeling contractors, builders, homeowners, retail dealers, lumberyards, commercial and general contractors and architects through wholesale and retail distribution channels. Masonite International Corp. is headquartered in Florida US. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Masonite International from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $96.83 on Tuesday. Masonite International has a 1 year low of $91.29 and a 1 year high of $132.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. Masonite International had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Masonite International’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Masonite International will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 8,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.19, for a total transaction of $999,234.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Masonite International by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. 99.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masonite International Company Profile

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

