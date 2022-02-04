Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Acquires 1,965 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,934 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in shares of Intel by 147.5% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 72,403 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,858,000 after purchasing an additional 43,154 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter valued at approximately $120,844,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 53.8% during the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 59.4% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,815 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 13.0% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 13,456 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Intel in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.31.

Intel stock opened at $48.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $196.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intel Co. has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.51 and a 200 day moving average of $52.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 25.14%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.365 dividend. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.60%.

In other Intel news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 3,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $188,553.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

