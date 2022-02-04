Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the third quarter worth $46,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Finally, Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the second quarter worth $207,000.

DSI opened at $86.55 on Friday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $71.30 and a one year high of $93.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.07.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

