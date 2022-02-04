Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Grows Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 7.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,260 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,168 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 360 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Netflix by 2.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 604 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Netflix by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 697 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NFLX shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price (down previously from $450.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Netflix from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Netflix from $725.00 to $620.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $541.94.

In other Netflix news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Reed Hastings acquired 46,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $390.08 per share, with a total value of $18,294,752.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $405.60 on Friday. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.46 and a 52 week high of $700.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.07 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $550.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $580.82.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 35.34% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

