Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 317 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV trimmed its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 8,512.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

CHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

NYSE CHD opened at $103.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.44. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.62 and a 12-month high of $104.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, October 29th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock valued at $82,018,976. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

