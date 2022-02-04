Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 649 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 142,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 71,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,773,000 after acquiring an additional 8,330 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $105.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.69. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.81 and a fifty-two week high of $110.26.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.166 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

