Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,717,581 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,247 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 0.7% of Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,987,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MA has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.24.

NYSE:MA traded down $11.15 on Friday, reaching $378.92. 97,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,725,247. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $372.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $355.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.37%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 662,938 shares of company stock valued at $220,493,126 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

