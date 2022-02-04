MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $515.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47.
Several equities research analysts have commented on MCFT shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.
MasterCraft Boat Company Profile
Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .
