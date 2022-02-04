MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 64.20%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCFT opened at $27.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $515.33 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 2.10. MasterCraft Boat has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $33.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MCFT shares. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MasterCraft Boat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

