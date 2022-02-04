Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Price Target Lowered to $152.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $157.00 to $152.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Match Group from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.79.

NASDAQ:MTCH opened at $111.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $124.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.52. Match Group has a 52-week low of $105.15 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $31.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.05.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Analysts forecast that Match Group will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

