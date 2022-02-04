Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) Receives $32.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.75.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Materialise from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Materialise in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Materialise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

Get Materialise alerts:

Shares of MTLS stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.24. 9,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 340,367. Materialise has a 12-month low of $17.06 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 175.45 and a beta of 0.67.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,670,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,048 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 47,366 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Materialise during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Materialise by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 79,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

About Materialise

Materialise NV engages in the provision of additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services. It operates through the following business segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment develops and delivers additive manufacturing software solutions and related services.

Featured Article: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.