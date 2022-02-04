Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Matterport from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush raised their price target on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Matterport in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Matterport in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Vestcor Inc purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in Matterport by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTTR stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.38. 15,081,419 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,855,460. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.48. Matterport has a 12-month low of $7.50 and a 12-month high of $37.60.

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $27.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.20 million. Analysts forecast that Matterport will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

