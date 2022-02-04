Maxim Group Upgrades Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) to Buy

Maxim Group upgraded shares of Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Maxim Group currently has $125.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Badger Meter stock opened at $100.37 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.75. Badger Meter has a 12-month low of $85.55 and a 12-month high of $112.36.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $135.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.83 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 12.05%. The company’s revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Badger Meter will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Badger Meter by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter worth about $599,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Badger Meter by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,458 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Badger Meter by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 78,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 4,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Badger Meter Company Profile

Badger Meter, Inc engages in the provision of flow measurement, control products, and communications solutions that serves water utilities, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers worldwide. Its products are classified into two categories: Municipal Water and Flow Instrumentation. Municipal water products comprises of water meters and related technologies to municipal water utilities.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.