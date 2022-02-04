MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lessened its holdings in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 17,248 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.19% of MaxLinear worth $7,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,289,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,121,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in MaxLinear by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,275,000 after purchasing an additional 48,965 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MaxLinear by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 12,479 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

In related news, VP William Kelly Jones sold 12,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.16, for a total value of $891,126.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 8.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on MXL shares. Benchmark increased their target price on MaxLinear from $68.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on MaxLinear from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Susquehanna increased their target price on MaxLinear from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MaxLinear currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.64.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $60.26 on Friday. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $77.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -401.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.66.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 26.85% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $247.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.