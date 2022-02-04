M&C Saatchi (LON:SAA) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $155.79

M&C Saatchi plc (LON:SAA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 155.79 ($2.09) and traded as high as GBX 186.50 ($2.51). M&C Saatchi shares last traded at GBX 181 ($2.43), with a volume of 73,256 shares trading hands.

SAA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of M&C Saatchi from GBX 240 ($3.23) to GBX 260 ($3.50) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.69) price target on shares of M&C Saatchi in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

The company has a market capitalization of £221.29 million and a P/E ratio of -78.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 169.90 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 155.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

M&C Saatchi plc provides advertising and marketing services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and the Americas. The company offers its services in the areas of media buying, direct marketing, talent management, mobile marketing, research agency, Website construction, branding and digital marketing, design, marketing strategy, finished art and production management, marketing consultant, and sport sponsorship and entertainment PR agency.

