McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Trimmed by Palumbo Wealth Management LLC

Palumbo Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,982 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 337 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises about 0.6% of Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 38,591 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $9,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after buying an additional 507,599 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.3% in the second quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 1.7% in the third quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 69,098 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $16,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 126.0% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of McDonald’s from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $232.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $306.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $258.86. The company had a trading volume of 43,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,130,150. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $259.90 and a 200-day moving average of $248.89.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

