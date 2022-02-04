MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.62

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.62 and last traded at $12.67, with a volume of 2274 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.17.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. decreased their price target on shares of MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of MediaAlpha from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.12.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $152.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 7,370 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 141,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 387,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 102,202 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MediaAlpha by 11.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 67,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares during the period. 62.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

