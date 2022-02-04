Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Cuts Stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. decreased its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,857 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LHX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $40,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 6.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,777,000 after buying an additional 186,117 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the second quarter worth about $33,685,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 16.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,851,000 after buying an additional 146,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 8.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,370,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,218,000 after buying an additional 112,044 shares in the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LHX opened at $213.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.85. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $179.36 and a one year high of $246.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.71.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. UBS Group lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

