Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Trims Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. cut its stake in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 39,089 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 9,246 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cooper Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Cooper Companies by 18.7% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 178 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in Cooper Companies by 4.4% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 688 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Cooper Companies by 29.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 129 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $431.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upgraded Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $465.00 to $459.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Cooper Companies from $453.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $451.50.

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $390.83 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $368.05 and a 52-week high of $463.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $401.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $415.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The medical device company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.37 by ($0.09). Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 100.76%. The firm had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

